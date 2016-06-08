June 8 Moody's on Australian banks:

* Australian banks face increased tail risks from rising house prices

* Says that signs of a re-acceleration in Australian house prices and increasing household leverage are credit negative for Australian banks

* Strong employment conditions and low interest rates continue to support the quality of housing portfolios

* That there is evidence the banks' appetite for investor lending is returning, after a period of tighter underwriting

