BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Moody's on Australian banks:
* Australian banks face increased tail risks from rising house prices
* Says that signs of a re-acceleration in Australian house prices and increasing household leverage are credit negative for Australian banks
* Strong employment conditions and low interest rates continue to support the quality of housing portfolios
* That there is evidence the banks' appetite for investor lending is returning, after a period of tighter underwriting
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing