BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Unity Energy Corp :
* surface sampling at Miller's crossing identifies anomalous Lithium concentrations
* Results confirmed presence of Lithium in alluvial gravels and clays ,also indicated anomalous values of Boron and Potassium.
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing