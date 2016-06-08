June 8 Fitch on Eurozone banks :

* EU banking union spurs sovereign risk shake-up proposals

* Changes to capital treatment of sovereign risk could force eurozone banks to raise up to 135 billion euros in to maintain solvency levels

* If reforms are introduced, banks could respond by selling domestic sovereign exposures

* Proposals could also impact sovereign financing costs and reduce financing flexibility

* Largest EU banking groups would be less affected by possible changes because they already use internal model-based approaches

* In longer term, non-zero risk-weights for sovereign exposures may benefit private-sector credit flow

Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)