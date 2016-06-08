BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Bravida Holding Ab
* Bravida wins large installation contract at hospital in Tonsberg, Norge
* Says for Bravida, this will be an order of considerable size
* The general contractors are Skanska AS and Skanska UK
* Total cost for the project is estimated at SEK 2.5 billion (January 2014), of which 1.3 billion are allocated for construction including installations
