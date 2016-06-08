June 8 MBF Group SA :

* Sells 595 shares in Kamea Consulting Sp. z o.o. for 148,750 zlotys ($38,942) in total

* After transaction lowers its stake in Kamea Consulting to 17.89 percent (365 shares) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8198 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)