BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Fitch On Italy Banking:
* Italy reforms no quick fix for bank and SME pressures
* Italy's banking sector is burdened by weak asset quality and considerable fragmentation
* Outcome of October 2016 constitutional referendum will be key to determining whether reform momentum continues or stalls
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing