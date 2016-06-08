June 8 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):

* Believes that the Hain Frozen Foods and Orchard House Foods deal gives rise to a realistic prospect of a substantial lessening of competition

* Also found no competition concerns in relation to the wholesale supply of own-label prepared fruit to retail and food service customers in the UK

* Hain has until 24 May 2016 to offer an undertaking to the CMA (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)