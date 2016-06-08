BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):
* Believes that the Hain Frozen Foods and Orchard House Foods deal gives rise to a realistic prospect of a substantial lessening of competition
* Also found no competition concerns in relation to the wholesale supply of own-label prepared fruit to retail and food service customers in the UK
* Hain has until 24 May 2016 to offer an undertaking to the CMA
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing