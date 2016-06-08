BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Resilient Property Income Fund Ltd :
* Eagle's Eye Investments Proprietary Limited has resolved to realise up to 3.6 million Resilient shares
* Placement will be conducted as an accelerated book build by Java Capital, as bookrunner for Eagle's Eye Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing