BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Lasaco Assurance Plc :
* FY 2015 net premium income of 2.46 billion naira versus 2.35 billion naira year ago
* FY 2015 profit before taxation of 404.1 million naira versus 525.9 million naira year ago Source: bit.ly/1UE61OD Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing