BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
June 8 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc
* Xtant medical and pinnacle spine group announce distribution agreement, expanding the availability of innovative infill lateral fusion system
* Joint agreement to expand distribution of pinnacle's infill lateral lumbar interbody fusion system
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.