June 8 WPP Plc
* Reported billings for first four months up 7.9% at £16.230
billion and up 6.0% in constant currency
* Reported revenue for first four months up 10.7% at £4.182
billion
* First four months revenue, net sales and profits well
above budget and ahead of last year
* Constant currency revenue for first 4 months up 8.8%,
like-for-like revenue up 4.3%
* Board declared an increase of almost 37% in 2015 interim
dividend to 15.91p per share,
* "It now seems possible that newly targeted pay-out ratio
of 50% will be achieved by end of 2016, one year ahead of
schedule"
* Group's objective remains to repurchase 2-3% of issued
share capital.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: