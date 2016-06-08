BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Sohu.Com Inc
* sohu.com announces management changes
* President and chief financial officer ms. Carol yu will retire effective july 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing