* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Cyanotech Corp :
* Board received a letter from Meridian OHC Partners, Lp on May 6 - sec filing
* Special committee has retained O'melveny & Myers Llp as special outside legal counsel to assist with its review
* Board created a special committee comprised of independent directors to investigate and consider the allegations in the May 6 letter Source text: 1.usa.gov/1rcTyXP Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing