BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 (Reuters) -
* Canada pension plan investment board commits us$450 million to the u.s. Mineral interest and energy royalty sector
* Cppib says an affiliate of its unit cppib credit investments inc has committed us$450 million to longpoint minerals llc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing