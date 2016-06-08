BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Societe De La Tour Eiffel Sa :
* Leasing of 3,000 m² of offices in Normandy business center
* Signed lease for 10 years Source text: bit.ly/1PhjFD3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing