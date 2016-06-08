June 8 Enlink Midstream Llc :
* Enlink Midstream to expand in the core of permian's
midland basin with new crude oil gathering system
* Says project Will Be Anchored By Long-Term, fee-based
contracts with top permian basin producers
* New crude oil gathering system, called greater chickadee
crude oil gathering project , in upton and midland counties in
permian basin
* Enlink midstream llc says partnership will invest
approximately $70 million to $80 million to build greater
chickadee
* Initial phase of greater chickadee will be operational in
second half of this year with full service expected early next
year
