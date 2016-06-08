BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Safeguard Scientifics Inc
* Aktana, pioneer says $17.5 million financing led by safeguard scientifics, which will initially deploy up to $8.25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing