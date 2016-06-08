June 8 Ferratum Oyj :

* To issue a 4.875 percent bond - subscription period starts on June 9

* Is issuing a bond with a planned issue volume of up to 50 million euros ($57.03 million) to finance its continued growth

* Subscription period will begin on June 9, 2016 and is expected to end on June 20, 2016

* Bond has a term of three years