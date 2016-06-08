BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Ferratum Oyj :
* To issue a 4.875 percent bond - subscription period starts on June 9
* Is issuing a bond with a planned issue volume of up to 50 million euros ($57.03 million) to finance its continued growth
* Subscription period will begin on June 9, 2016 and is expected to end on June 20, 2016
* Bond has a term of three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8768 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing