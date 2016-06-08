BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Glencore said near deal to sell further agriculture unit stake - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Glencore in advanced talks to sell just-under 10 pct stake in agriculture unit to Canada's British Columbia Investment Management Corp - Bloomberg Source text - (bloom.bg/1XamuNX) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing