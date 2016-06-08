BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 South AAfrica's Competition Tribunal
* Approved without conditions the merger of PIC with that of N3TC
* Approved without conditions merger by Liberty Group, PIC of Trans African Concessions (TRAC) Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing