BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co:
* GE and Hewlett Packard Enterprise partner to deliver new industrial IoT solutions
* As part of this agreement, HPE will be preferred storage and server infrastructure provider for Predix Cloud Technologies
* GE will also "leverage HPE technology for much of its virtual infrastructure as well as some OEM offerings" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing