BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Elliott Management:
* Elliott Management sends letter to CDK Global outlining shareholders' positive response to recommended steps
* Manages funds that collectively beneficially own 8.6% of common stock and equivalents of CDK Global, Inc
* Says ask that CDK adopt steps in "value maximizing plan" without delay
* Says "clear that shareholders believe more can and should be done to improve CDK's business operations and capital return program"
* Continue to believe that if "value maximizing plan" is implemented , CDK's share price can reach $81 or higher within 14 months
* Says "look forward to continuing dialogue" with CDK's executives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [CDK.O ]
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing