June 8 Acron Helvetia VII Immobilien AG :

* AXA Leben AG sells its participation in Acron Helvetia VII Immobilien AG to Acron Swiss Premium Assets AG

* Acron Swiss Premium Assets AG will thus hold 59.28 percent of the shares of Acron Helvetia VII Immobilien AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)