BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Acron Helvetia VII Immobilien AG :
* AXA Leben AG sells its participation in Acron Helvetia VII Immobilien AG to Acron Swiss Premium Assets AG
* Acron Swiss Premium Assets AG will thus hold 59.28 percent of the shares of Acron Helvetia VII Immobilien AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing