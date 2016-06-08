BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Wintrust Financial Corporation
* Wintrust Financial Corporation announces offering of common stock
* Wintrust Financial Corp says has commenced a public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing