June 8 (Reuters) -

* Trian Fund Management's Edward Garden reports purchase of 370,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp's common stock on June 6 at $42.39 each

* Trian Fund Management's Garden, who is also on board of Bank of New York Mellon purchased the shares in a price range between $41.73 to $42.61 Source text: 1.usa.gov/28lqdMD (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)