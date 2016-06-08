BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 (Reuters) -
* Billionare investor George Soros returns to trading- WSJ, citing sources
* George Soros recently directed a "series of big, bearish investments"- WSJ, citing sourcesSource text : (on.wsj.com/1UoYuk6) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing