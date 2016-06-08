BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Cerved Information Solutions Spa
* Cerved Credit Management signed agreement to manage former Accedo SpA portfolio of performing consumer loans of about 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion)
* Accedo SpA is a fully owned subsidiary of the Intesa Sanpaolo group focused on consumer lending Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8768 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing