June 8 Cerved Information Solutions Spa

* Cerved Credit Management signed agreement to manage former Accedo SpA portfolio of performing consumer loans of about 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion)

* Accedo SpA is a fully owned subsidiary of the Intesa Sanpaolo group focused on consumer lending