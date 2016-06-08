BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 (Reuters) -
* Sostena Inc says it has raised $8.1 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing
* Sostena Inc disclosed in Form D with U.S. SEC that total offering amount was $8.1 million
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing