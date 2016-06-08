June 8 Gran Tierra Energy Inc :

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc. announces Colombian peso hedging program

* Transacted Colombian peso hedges with two banks, providing additional stability to forecasted cash outflows for $36 million USD from June 2016 to May 2017

* Receipt of a positive decision from Chamber of Commerce of Bogota Center for Arbitration and Conciliation Tribunal

* Tribunal found HPR royalty under Chaza contract was only payable when oil production from Moqueta Exploitation exceeded 5 million barrels

* Production threshold was reached on April 30, 2015,co has been paying HPR royalty on production from Moqueta Exploitation Area