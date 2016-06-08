June 8 Ball Corp

* Ball's offer for Rexam Plc approved in Brazil

* Confirms that Conselho Administrativo De Defesa Econômica has formally approved buyer of divested assets of proposed acquisition of Rexam

* Is working to obtain remaining regulatory clearances in Europe and United States soon

* Ball Corp says following closing of transaction, Ball will remain a New York Stock Exchange listed company domiciled in U.S.