BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Ball Corp
* Ball's offer for Rexam Plc approved in Brazil
* Confirms that Conselho Administrativo De Defesa Econômica has formally approved buyer of divested assets of proposed acquisition of Rexam
* Is working to obtain remaining regulatory clearances in Europe and United States soon
* Ball Corp says following closing of transaction, Ball will remain a New York Stock Exchange listed company domiciled in U.S.
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing