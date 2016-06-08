June 8 Empire Resorts Inc -
* Co and Kien Huat Realty III Limited entered into a letter
agreement
* Letter agreement concerning additional financing needed to
complete construction of Montreign resort casino
* Kien Huat committed to provide company with up to $525
million of such financing, in form of debt and/or equity
investment
* Company agreed to use commercially reasonable efforts to
obtain third party financing to complete casino project
* Draw down on any financing provided pursuant to June 2016
Kien Huat commitment could occur no earlier than September 2016
