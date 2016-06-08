BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Firefly Systems Inc:
* Says raised about $19.1 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* Discloses in form d with u.s. Sec that the total offering amount was for $38.2 million Source text - (1.usa.gov/28lnClI)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing