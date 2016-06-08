June 8 Trustmark Corp

* Announced a voluntary early retirement program for associates age 60 and above with five or more years of service

* Cost of program will be reflected in a one-time, pre-tax charge of about $9.0 million , or $0.083 per share net of tax, Q2 2016 earnings

* During H2 2016, pre-tax salary and employee benefits expense savings from implementation expected to total $0.039 per share net of tax

* In 2017, pre-tax salary,employee benefits expense savings are expected to total about $8.5 million, or $0.077 per share net of tax