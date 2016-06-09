June 9 Swiss Prime Site AG :

* Acquires the Swiss headquarters of Partners Group in Baar as well as Schönbühl Shopping Centre in Lucerne

* Acquisition volume of both properties amounts to a total of 115.0 million Swiss francs ($120.03 million) Source text - bit.ly/1YfxMQr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9581 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)