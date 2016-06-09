BRIEF-Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical wins Hunan Science and Technology Progress Award
* Says it won first prize of Hunan Science and Technology Progress Award for vegetable starch capsule R&D industrialization
June 9 Probiodrug AG :
* Two key patents on glutaminyl cyclase (QC) inhibition for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) granted in Japan
* Patent grants cover probiodrug's lead QC inhibitor PQ912, for treatment of AD and use of QC inhibition for treatment of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it won first prize of Hunan Science and Technology Progress Award for vegetable starch capsule R&D industrialization
* DIAMYD® IN COMBINATION WITH ETANERCEPT AND VITAMIN D SHOWS SAFETY AFTER SIX MONTHS