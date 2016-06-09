June 9 Probiodrug AG :

* Two key patents on glutaminyl cyclase (QC) inhibition for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) granted in Japan

* Patent grants cover probiodrug's lead QC inhibitor PQ912, for treatment of AD and use of QC inhibition for treatment of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)