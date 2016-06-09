June 9 Valeo SA :

* Issuance by valeo of $450 million non-dilutive cash-settled convertible bonds

* Bonds will not bear any interest, bonds will have a nominal value of $200,000 per bond

* Bonds will be issued with an issue price of 100 pct - 104 pct of nominal value, corresponding to an annual gross yield to maturity of -0.78 pct to 0.00 pct

* Bonds will be redeemed at nominal value on June 16, 2021