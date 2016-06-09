BRIEF-India's Munjal Showa March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 96.6 million rupees versus 139.1 million rupees year ago
June 9 Valeo SA :
* Issuance by valeo of $450 million non-dilutive cash-settled convertible bonds
* Bonds will not bear any interest, bonds will have a nominal value of $200,000 per bond
* Bonds will be issued with an issue price of 100 pct - 104 pct of nominal value, corresponding to an annual gross yield to maturity of -0.78 pct to 0.00 pct
* Bonds will be redeemed at nominal value on June 16, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appoints current president Yoshiaki Yashiro as new chairman, and Hidemi Furusawa as new president, effective on June 29