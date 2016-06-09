BRIEF-Standard Life end-2016 solvency ratio 177 pct under new reporting rules
* Strongly capitalised with a solvency ii capital surplus of £3.1bn (2015: £2.1bn) representing a solvency cover of 177% (2015: 162%) Further company coverage:
June 9 Watkin Jones Plc :
* 1.33 pence per share proposed interim dividend; in line with ipo guidance
* 16 of 17 developments for delivery by end of FY 2017 already forward sold
* Are at advanced positions regarding acquisition of a number of site opportunities that will be for delivery in FY 2019 and beyond
* Revenue from continuing operations has increased by 40.5 pct to £145.9 million for six months to 31 march 2016
* Operating profit before exceptional IPO costs has increased by 83.5 pct to £17.0 million (h1 2015: £9.3 million)
* Adjusted profit before tax for period was £16.7 million
* Says approved issue of NCDs of INR 1 billion plus green shoe option of INR 3 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZ13WO) Further company coverage: