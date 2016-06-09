BRIEF-India's Munjal Showa March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 96.6 million rupees versus 139.1 million rupees year ago
June 9 Home Retail
* Argos Q1 sales £868m
* Argos like-for-like sales change up 0.1%
* Argos total sales change up 2.6%
* Argos gross margin movement down c.100bps
* We remain on track to complete proposed transaction with Sainsbury's in Q3 of this calendar year
* Says Argos performance was strongest sales growth in eight quarters
* Says financial services customer redress provision may need to be increased by an amount in region of £30m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Says it appoints current president Yoshiaki Yashiro as new chairman, and Hidemi Furusawa as new president, effective on June 29