June 9 Home Retail

* Argos Q1 sales £868m

* Argos like-for-like sales change up 0.1%

* Argos total sales change up 2.6%

* Argos gross margin movement down c.100bps

* We remain on track to complete proposed transaction with Sainsbury's in Q3 of this calendar year

* Says Argos performance was strongest sales growth in eight quarters

* Says financial services customer redress provision may need to be increased by an amount in region of £30m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)