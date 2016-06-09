BRIEF-India's Munjal Showa March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 96.6 million rupees versus 139.1 million rupees year ago
June 9 Glencore Plc
* Sale of additional 9.99% stake in Glencore agricultural products to British Columbia Investment Management Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
* March quarter net profit 96.6 million rupees versus 139.1 million rupees year ago
* Says it appoints current president Yoshiaki Yashiro as new chairman, and Hidemi Furusawa as new president, effective on June 29