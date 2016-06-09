BRIEF-India's Munjal Showa March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 96.6 million rupees versus 139.1 million rupees year ago
June 9 Essentra Plc
* Following trading update in respect of current financial year ending 31 December 2016
* Unlikely to achieve trading levels previously anticipated at time of full year 2015 results announcement in February 2016
* Conditions in filter products have deteriorated owing to a more challenging market backdrop
* Extensive site integration programme in health & personal care packaging has resulted in some short-term operational issues in both US and UK
* Full year 2016 revenue is anticipated to be broadly unchanged versus prior year (FY 2015: 1,098.1 mln stg)
* Adjusted operating profit is now expected to be in range of 155 mln stg - 165m (FY 2015: 171.5 mln stg)
* Second half profit stronger than H1 2016 and directionally consistent with H2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it appoints current president Yoshiaki Yashiro as new chairman, and Hidemi Furusawa as new president, effective on June 29