BRIEF-India's Munjal Showa March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 96.6 million rupees versus 139.1 million rupees year ago
June 9 Beate Uhse AG :
* Required quorum at AGM of 50% holders of outstanding bonds has not been reached
* For this reason, a second bondholders' meeting will take place on July 6, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appoints current president Yoshiaki Yashiro as new chairman, and Hidemi Furusawa as new president, effective on June 29