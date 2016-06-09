June 9 Ica Gruppen AB says:

* Sales in Swedish stores totalled at SEK 9,457 million excluding vat in May 2016, which is an increase of 2.5 percent compared with same month in previous year.

* Sales in January to May 2016 amounted to SEK 44,746 million, an increase of 3.3 percent comnpared wityh the previous year.