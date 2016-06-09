BRIEF-Tokai Senko appoints new chairman and president
* Says it appoints current president Yoshiaki Yashiro as new chairman, and Hidemi Furusawa as new president, effective on June 29
June 9 UK's CMA
* Has alleged that Ping has breached UK and EU competition law by operating an online sales ban
* Has issued a statement of objections to Ping Europe Limited setting out its case over the ban, which prevents retailers selling ping golf clubs online
* Ping now has an opportunity to respond to the CMA's concerns Source text: (bit.ly/1PivpVJ)
BANGKOK, May 18 Thai Union Pcl, the world's largest producer of canned tuna, said on Thursday it expected second-quarter sales to be higher than the first quarter due to seasonal factors in fisheries.