June 9 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* On June 8, 2016, co's unit , Allos Therapeutics and Sandoz
Inc entered into a settlement agreement
* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc says settlement agreement to
resolve patent litigation relating to folotyn
* Sandoz will be permitted to market generic version of
folotyn in U.S on November 15, 2022 or earlier under certain
circumstances
* Details of settlement confidential, parties will submit
agreement to ftc and department of justice
* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals says parties will request that
court enter an order, in which it will dismiss company's
litigation against sandoz
* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc says company's litigation
against one other generic filer continues
