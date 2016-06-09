June 9 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* On June 8, 2016, co's unit , Allos Therapeutics and Sandoz Inc entered into a settlement agreement

* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc says settlement agreement to resolve patent litigation relating to folotyn

* Sandoz will be permitted to market generic version of folotyn in U.S on November 15, 2022 or earlier under certain circumstances

* Details of settlement confidential, parties will submit agreement to ftc and department of justice

* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals says parties will request that court enter an order, in which it will dismiss company's litigation against sandoz

* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc says company's litigation against one other generic filer continues