June 9 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc :
* Walgreens Boots Alliance announced changes to senior
management team for next phase of evolution
* Alex Gourlay and Ornella Barra have been appointed to role
of co-chief operating officers
* Gourlay will oversee walgreens and boots
* Barra will supervise global brands, human resources and
other business services
* Ken murphy becomes executive vice president of walgreens
boots alliance and chief commercial officer and president of
global brands
* Simon roberts, executive vice president of walgreens boots
alliance and president of boots, has decided to leave the
company in july
* Elizabeth fagan, currently svp and md international
retail, is appointed as senior vice president and managing
director of boots.
