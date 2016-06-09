June 9 IDC

* Worldwide pc shipments are forecast to decline by 7.3% year over year in 2016

* Pc shipments outlook continues to call for progressively smaller declines through 2017 followed by stable volume in 2018

* Pc shipments growth in 2016 is now expected to be roughly 2% below earlier projections as conditions have been weaker than expected Source text for Eikon: )