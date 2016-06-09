Some euro zone banks "in denial" about bad loans -ECB's Nouy
FRANKFURT, May 19 Some euro zone banks are "in denial" about their problems with unpaid loans, the European Central Bank's chief supervisor has told a Finnish weekly.
June 9 General Electric Co
* Signed contract with Hubco to provide its digital industrial solutions for 1,292 mw Hubco power plant in bBluchistan, Pakistan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
FRANKFURT, May 19 Some euro zone banks are "in denial" about their problems with unpaid loans, the European Central Bank's chief supervisor has told a Finnish weekly.
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson: