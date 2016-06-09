June 9 J M Smucker Co
* On conf call - anticipate momentum in coffee business to
continue in 2017
* On conf call - do not anticipate promoted prices on coffee
changing significantly
* On conf call - Folgers K cups brand in 2016 impacted by
ongoing proliferation in K-cup space
* On conf call - will invest in product line to improve
trends in folgers brand, including lower pricing and new
packaging
* Baked aisle category remained challenged through most of
last year due to changing consumer preferences, aggressive
competitive pricing
* To close a coffee facility in Harahan, Louisiana and 2
leased natural foods facilities in California next 18 months
* FY2017 international and foodservice profit anticipated to
be down primarily reflecting net impact of FX in Canada
* Have leaned in on promotional price point for K-cups,
K-cup margins would be lower than ground coffee margins
