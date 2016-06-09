BRIEF-India's Munjal Showa March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 96.6 million rupees versus 139.1 million rupees year ago
June 9 Blue Note SpA :
* Boards of directors of Blue Note and Casta Diva Group approve merger plan of incorporation of Casta Diva Group in Blue Note
* Combined entity will assume corporate name Casta Diva Group SpA
* To issue shares to sole shareholder of Casta Diva Group at ratio of 81,328 shares of Blue Note for every nominal one euro share of Casta Diva Group
* Blue Note to issue 9,035,540 common shares with no par value and will proceed to total capital increase of 3,562,618 euros ($4.06 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8773 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appoints current president Yoshiaki Yashiro as new chairman, and Hidemi Furusawa as new president, effective on June 29