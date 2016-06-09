BRIEF-Standard Life end-2016 solvency ratio 177 pct under new reporting rules
* Strongly capitalised with a solvency ii capital surplus of £3.1bn (2015: £2.1bn) representing a solvency cover of 177% (2015: 162%) Further company coverage:
June 9 Van Lanschot Nv
* Delta Lloyd announces successful sale and pricing of its shareholding in Van Lanschot
* Offer price of EUR 16.00 ($18.24) per offer dr
* Total offering size of EUR 180.4 million, assuming no exercise of over-allotment option
* Members of executive board of Van Lanschot subscribed for aggregate amount of EUR 1,060,000
* "Successful sale of our stake in Van Lanschot delivers an uplift of 8 percent point to our solvency ratio and will bring our solvency ratio to 162 pct" - Delta Lloyd chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8773 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approved issue of NCDs of INR 1 billion plus green shoe option of INR 3 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZ13WO) Further company coverage: